Secret Service agent who took bullet for President Ronald Reagan to retire after nearly 50 years

A police chief in Illinois who took a bullet for former President Ronald Reagan while working as a Secret Service agent has announced his plans to retire after nearly 50 years.

Police Chief Timothy McCarthy will retire on August 1 to allow ample time to find a replacement for him, a press release stated.

"Chief McCarthy, a long-time Village resident, has faithfully and diligently served the Village as its Chief of Police," said Mayor Keith Pekau. "He has provided steadfast and dependable leadership to the men and women of the Orland Park Police Department throughout this entire period. I have appreciated and benefitted from his wise counsel since I've joined the Village as Mayor and remain thankful to have served the community alongside the Chief who has always been a consummate professional.”

McCarthy worked in law enforcement for 48 years. In May 1994, Chief McCarthy was appointed as Chief of Police of the Orland Park Police Department. Prior to that, he worked for the U.S. Secret Service which included eight years assigned to the Presidential Protective Division in Washington D.C.

On March 30, 1981, while protecting President Ronald Reagan, McCarthy was shot in the line of duty during an assassination attempt. He received the NCAA Award of Valor for the bravery he exhibited in saving the former president.

McCarthy recovered from serious injuries and returned to work. He was promoted to several times throughout his career with the U.S. Secret Service prior to retiring in October 1993.

“While he will be sorely missed by everyone,” said Pekau, “I know he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 47 years, three children, and seven grandchildren while seeking new opportunities to continue to serve his community and his country.”