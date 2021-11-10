Second suspect identified in fatal shooting of Daytona Beach man

Daytona Beach police detectives have identified a second suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Keylan Baker is wanted on a premeditated first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man near Orange Avenue and Reva Street.

One arrest has already been made in the investigation. Noble Geathers, 28, was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home, which is located approximately 300 feet from the crime scene. He is charged with principal to first-degree murder.

The fatal shooting happened on Monday at 12:27 a.m. at the Jet Set restaurant on Orange Avenue. The victim worked at the restaurant cleaning dishes, according to associates. He was outside working on the family car when police said two men came up to him. One of the suspects wore a clown mask, they said.

"Pulled the gun out, put it to his head, and shot him," said Kendrick "Kiki" Flowers who owns the restaurant.

Flowers said the shooting following an argument that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Geathers appeared in Volusia County Court to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on a no-bond status.

Daytona Beach police are looking for Baker. If you have any information, you can call 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

