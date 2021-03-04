'In it Together': Second Harvest launches new initiative to feed Florida families

article

Second Harvest Food Bank distributed food to 500 households in Central Florida today.

They held a drive-thru food pantry event at the Church of the Son in Orlando.

The event was a part of a new fundraising campaign they started called "In it Together."

Second Harvest workers said the pantry has been very busy since the pandemic started.

"We’re really reaching into that second year of COVID relief, hunger relief efforts," Second Harvest Food Bank Mission Storyteller Erika Spence said. "We’re asking the community to join us to show we are in this together. It’s going to take our whole community working together."

There are multiple ways you can donate to Second Harvest, including taking part in a silent auction or entering a raffle.

For more details, click here.

