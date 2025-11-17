SeaWorld Orlando releases details for 2025 Christmas festivities

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration has returned with shows, character meet-and-greets, festive food and more. The lineup includes reimagined and returning shows, Santa meet-and-greet, live street entertainment and nighttime fireworks. Christmas Celebration runs select dates through Jan. 5, 2026. The event is included with theme park admission.



SeaWorld Orlando has transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas Celebration, which includes shows, character meet-and-greets, fireworks and more.

Holiday shows and live entertainment

The park will offer a lineup of reimagined and returning shows this holiday season.

SeaWorld has brought back its popular sea lion duo for Clyde & Seamore's Countdown to Christmas. The pre-show will include animal hijinks and other holiday fun.

Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen has been reimagined and will feature Mrs. Claus sharing baking tips and other surprises with visitors, who will also get to sample some seasonal treats.

Other shows returning this holiday season include Elmo's Christmas Wish, O Wondrous Night, Winter Wonderland on Ice at Bayside Stadium and the nighttime fireworks finale Holiday Reflections.

For an additional fee, visitors can enjoy public ice skating at Bayside Stadium during the day. Skating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to SeaWorld.

Additional entertainment around the park includes the glowing Sea of Trees in the lagoon, street performers like jump roping toy soldiers, interactive elves and ice stilt walkers. Visitors can also catch a storyteller at Sharks Plaza.

Meet Santa, Rudolph and more

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his pal Bumble will be available for meet-and-greets at Rudolph’s Christmas Town. Sesame Street characters like Elmo and friends will also be decked out in their holiday attire for photos.

Visitors can also meet Santa in his workshop daily from Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.

Festive food and drinks

SeaWorld will offer a variety of holiday-themed dining during its Christmas Celebration.

Visitors can grab bites at various Culinary Christmas Huts around the park. The menus will include beignets, bison burgers, sweet potato waffle fries, empanadas, hot chocolate, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

The park will also offer character dining experiences, including dinner with Santa and Mrs. Clause and a Sesame Street character breakfast with Elmo and friends.

Sharks Underwater Grill will also have a holiday meal from Nov. 29 through Dec. 25.

Christmas Celebration dates, details

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration runs select days through Jan. 5. The park will also have special celebrations for other holidays and traditions, including Hanukkah (Dec. 25-Jan. 2), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1) and Three Kings (Jan. 4-6).

The event is included with theme park admission.