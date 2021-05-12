SeaWorld Orlando releases Chessie the manatee back into the wild

SeaWorld Orlando has released Chessie the manatee back into the wild.

They said that Chessie came to them for rehabilitation after he was found floating abnormally. It appeared that he was emaciated and they found pneumonia in his right lung.

MORE NEWS: Orlando police arrest man accused of taking baby swans from Lake Eola

The severe pneumonia reportedly did not respond to injectable medicine. So, for the first time ever, Seaworld had to use a nebulizer – a sort of breathing treatment – to distribute antibiotics directly to Chessie's lungs.

Thankfully, this worked and was released back into the wild at North Palm Beach on Tuesday.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.