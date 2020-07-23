SeaWorld Orlando offering free admission to veterans and their loved ones

article

Military veterans and their families can enjoy a day at Seaworld Orlando -- free of charge.

The theme park is offering single-day tickets to veterans and up to three family members through its "Waves of Honor" program.

"We hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard, and are honored to host them at our parks as guests," SeaWorld's website says.

Tickets must be used by November 11 of this year.

U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also land the same deal and receive one single-day ticket for themselves and three family members.

Those who are interested in taking advantage of either promotion must have a valid military ID.

You can find out more HERE.