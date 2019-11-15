SeaWorld Orlando celebrates 36,000 animal rescues with special offers this weekend

article

SeaWorld is celebrating is 36,000th animal rescue.

In a news release, park officials wrote:

"For 55 years, SeaWorld has been a leader in the rescue and rehabilitation of marine and terrestrial animals, and today, confirms that 36,000 animals have been rescued since the first SeaWorld Park opened in 1964."

To highlight the achievement, SeaWorld Orlando will host special events this weekend.

Opportunities include:

- Meeting part of SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Team to learn about the 24/7 life-saving care that is delivered to animals in need

- Meeting biologists from NOAA and FWC to hear how organizations partner together every day to make these rescue efforts a success

- An up-close-and-personal look at rescue trucks and equipment

There are also special park offers:

- Mention 36,000 rescues at SeaWorld Rescue store and receive a free SeaWorld Rescue keychain or magnet (one per guest while supplies last)

- Receive 36% off SeaWorld Rescue merchandise when you post on social media from the park with #SeaWorldRescues

Discounts include:

- 50% off Dolphin Up-Close

- 50% off Penguins Up-Close

- Buy-One-Get-One Dine with Killer Whales

Visit SeaWorld.com to learn more.