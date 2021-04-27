SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer free admission to veterans

article

SeaWorld Orlando is offering veterans and three guests of their choosing free one-day admission to the park for a limited time.

The theme park has the 'Waves of Honor' program listed on its website.

They said that the program offers former military personnel and up to three guests free one-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando.

The tickets reportedly must be redeemed at the park by June 27, 2021. May 29th is blocked out for admission. The veteran must be present with all of their guests and must have show their military ID at the front gate.

This deal will only be available for a limited time, SeaWorld Orlando said.

Interested military members can verify their veteran status at seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/military-discount/veterans/.

Busch Gardens in Tampa said that they are offering an identical deal until June 27, 2021.

