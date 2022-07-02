SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

article

SeaWorld and Discovery Cove are offering free admission for veterans across the nation.

From now until July 10, veterans can register to receive a complimentary single-day ticket as well as three guest tickets to use at the parks.

As part of the Waves of Honor Veterans Offer, any U.S veteran or retired veteran are eligible but must provide military ID at the front gate. Veterans must also register with ID.me after claiming their tickets online.

For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.