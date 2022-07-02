Expand / Collapse search

SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:52AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld and Discovery Cove are offering free admission for veterans across the nation.

From now until July 10, veterans can register to receive a complimentary single-day ticket as well as three guest tickets to use at the parks.

As part of the Waves of Honor Veterans Offer, any U.S veteran or retired veteran are eligible but must provide military ID at the front gate.  Veterans must also register with ID.me after claiming their tickets online.

For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.