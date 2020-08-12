SeaWorld delays opening of new 'Ice Breaker' coaster until 2021 due to COVID-19 losses, report says

article

According to the Orlando Sentinel, SeaWorld Entertainment is pushing back the opening date of their new coaster, 'Ice Breaker,' to 2021.

This came as the theme park company revealed a net loss of $131 million in the second quarter of the year. The parks were closed for the majority of this quarter due to COVID-19.

Only 300,000 people reportedly visited the parks during the quarter, compared to 6.2 million from the time period last year. In addition, SeaWorld's total revenue was just $18 million, $388 million less than last year's same quarter.

SeaWorld hopes to make a comeback this fall with social distancing events. The park's 'Halloween Spooktacular' will go on with safety measures in place. They also have had drive-in movie nights with fireworks and a craft beer fest.

The 'Ice Breaker' coaster was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but will now open in 2021. It will have the steepest drop on a coaster in Florida -- 100 degrees. It also features four launches, pushing riders backward, forward, backward, and forward again, maxing out at 52 miles per hour. The ride will last about 90 seconds and goes as high as 93 feet.

The Orlando Sentinel said that the opening of Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also being pushed to 2021.

