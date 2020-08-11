Busch Gardens announces Howl-O-Scream will still happen -- with modifications and social distancing

article

Get ready to scream: Busch Gardens says Howl-O-Scream is still happening this year.

The theme park said the annual Halloween event will return this fall for its 21st year, and will be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will focus on open-air scare zones and entertainment, along with "significantly limited capacity."

"Guests will experience the heart-pounding fear of unexpected horrors including freakishly fun themed open-air scare zones throughout the 335-acre park, in addition to Busch Gardens’ thrilling coasters at night," the announcement read.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando decided to cancel Halloween Horror Nights, which would've celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.

Face coverings and temperature checks will be required, and visitors will be strongly encouraged to make reservations early since capacity will be greatly reduced. Guests will not be permitted to wear costumes.

Busch Gardens is currently holding virtual auditions for scare actors. To apply, click here.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event at the park, and will run every Friday through Sunday from Sept. 25 to Nov. 1.

For reservations, visit Howl-O-Scream's website.

