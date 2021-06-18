SeaWorld begins nightly fireworks this weekend

article

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing the boom back.

The theme park's ‘Electric Ocean’ fireworks show will light up the night starting Friday and every night through August 8. There will also be fireworks on select nights through Sepetember 6.

RELATED: SeaWorld no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees

To celebrate the Fourth of July, the theme park will hold additional fireworks shows on July 2-4. All three nights will feature the fireworks spectacular "Ignite" at 10 p.m. followed by a patriotic fireworks finale at 11:30 p.m.

The fireworks can be viewed from all around SeaWorld's large central lake, including the Orca Encounter Pathway, The Waterfront, or Bayside Stadium.

RELATED: Fireworks returning to Disney theme parks next month

Advertisement

Walt Disney World recently announced that it is bringing back nightly fireworks at its theme parks in Florida and California.