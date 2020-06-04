'Seat belts save lives': Florida troopers remind people to slow down, wear seat belts after horrible crash

article

Florida troopers are reminding people to slow down and wear their seatbelts after a teen driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The Orlando branch of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) tweeted out an image from the crash on Thursday morning.

They said that a 17-year-old was driving southbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard when he lost control and struck a pole.

Thankfully, they said that the teen will survive. No other vehicles were involved.

"Teens remember to slow down! This crash was speed related," FHP added.

