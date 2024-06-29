Man goes missing from airboat in Brevard County lake, FWC says

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have launched a search for a boater after they said he went missing from a boat Saturday afternoon.

FWC said officials were called out to Lake Washington in Melbourne around 4:30 p.m. in response to a man going missing from an airboat with only one other occupant.

It is not clear how the man went overboard, officials said.

Drones and air support are currently assisting with the search, according to FWC.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.