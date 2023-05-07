Search underway for missing Marion County teenager: Deputies

A search is underway for a teen who went missing out of Marion County on Thursday morning, deputies said.

Angelina Jordan, 15, went missing on May 4 after boarding the school bus at Hands of Mercy Everywhere Inc. at 6017 Robinson Road in Belleview. Deputies are unsure if she attended school that day.

Angelina has a history of mental illness and is currently not in possession of her medication. She possibly has family in the Orange County area and has recently mentioned going there, deputies said.

She also made contact with a juvenile friend online but has not responded since May 5.

Angelina is described as being five feet, two inches, a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 127 pounds.

If you see her, call the Marion County Sheriff's Department.