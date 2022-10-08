Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

article

A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it.

The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.

Video Credit: Sherry McGuire

The Seminole County Sheriffs' Office said they attempted to locate the cow by helicopter on Friday, but were not able to spot the cow.

The cow's rancher has also been notifed.

Several people reported the cow in the area to deputies.