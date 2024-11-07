Search is on for Marion County hit-and-run suspect who injured girl, 12

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a white truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old girl seriously injured in Belleview.

Authorities say the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on County Road 467, shortly after school let out. The truck, a white four-door pickup towing a utility trailer, reportedly struck the girl, who is expected to recover.

MORE STORIES:

After striking the child, the vehicle fled northbound on County Road 467.

Anyone with information on the fleeing vehicle can contact the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Regional Communications Center at 904-359-6572.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: