Northrop Grumman holding hiring event in Melbourne

One of America's largest multinational aerospace and defense technology companies is holding a job fair this Friday on the Space Coast.

With unemployment rates plunging across the country, one company on the Space Coast says they need to make hundreds of hires to keep the launches coming.

Northrop Grumman is looking to expand its campus at the Melbourne airport and has revealed they will be holding a job fair this Friday. They are hiring for a wide range of positions, including software engineers, subcontractors, and supply chain experts.

Northrop Grumman is hoping to expand one of the most challenging job markets of all times and continue to solve the toughest problems in space.

Northrop Grumman Engineering Hiring Event

Dates: Friday June 17 (9:00 – 3:00)

Event Location: Melbourne, FL

Who: BS Degree (STEM Required for some positions) and Active Secret or Top Secret Clearance Preferred with Engineering Experience in the Following:

Electronics and Payloads: Electronics, Radar, Antenna, and Weapons

Logistics & Modernization: Reliability, Systems, Planners, Mechanical Design

System Integration and Test: System/Software Test, Systems

Software Engineering

Systems: Systems, Cyber, Survivability, Modeling & Sim, Operational Analysis

Vehicle: Structural, GNC, Subsystems Design, Mechanical

To register, visit the Northrop Grumman website.