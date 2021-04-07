Search for missing South Florida teen last seen in Orlando

Anthony Mejias was traveling from Tallahassee to his South Florida home by Red Coach bus when he made a stop in Orlando. That was the last known location of the 19-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, April 1.

"He needs to come home!" said mother Vivian Blanco. "That’s all I care about."

Blanco said her son moved to Tallahassee in January.

"He wanted to come home," said a distressed Blanco.

Blanco said her son was supposed to make a connection in Orlando, but during a 15-minute layover, she said he fell asleep.

He was seen on video at the bus station without his phone or skateboard. Blanco believes he wasn't allowed back on the bus, because he needed his phone which had a picture of his ID.

"The bus driver and the Red Coach, that’s what they said. They said he couldn’t get in because he couldn’t show ID because he didn’t have his phone," she explained.

His phone and skateboard were later turned into the lost and found. Blanco said he has never run away in the past and is not on any medication that would cause him to act erratically.

"He’s nowhere to be found! That’s why I feel my son is in danger and time is clicking."

She said she is worried he was in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

"I need my son back, no matter the cost! Whatever it is, I need my son! I just need my son!"

If you have seen Mejias or have information regarding his whereabouts, call 305-927-4185 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).