Missing toddler found alive after wandering away from Brooksville home on Thursday: 'It's a miracle'

A toddler who wandered away from his Brooksville home on Thursday has been safely located approximately 24 hours after he disappeared.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis says JJ Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday morning while his mother was sleeping was found alive in the woods shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.

"I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one but, I think a lot of people were praying and prayer works," shared Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Sheriff Nienhuis said paramedics will be checking JJ out, but the child was smiling and seemed to be doing well when he was found in the woods, north of his home.

"He’s definitely going to have something to tell his kids and grandkids about and I’m sure mom and dad are going to keep a closer eye on him from this point forward," the sheriff said.

The sheriff was not sure who found JJ and did not say whether the person was a law enforcement official or a volunteer. However, during a press conference, he did share an image of JJ in the arms of a man shortly after his rescue.

Sheriff Nienhuis thanked the more than 500 volunteers who turned up Friday morning to search for JJ.

JJ's mother told deputies that she and the boy were settled in for a nap around 9:30 a.m. and when she woke up he was gone. She spent about an hour searching for him before alerting the authorities.

Volunteers are helping law enforcement search for missing JJ Rowland on Friday.

Law enforcement officials began searching for the toddler around noon on Thursday and suspended the ground search when the sun set. However, the air search continued with infrared devices into the night.

The ground search began again when the sun rose on Thursday with hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officials scouring the area on foot, on horses and on ATV's. K-9s and helicopters also assisted in the search for JJ.

The sheriff asked the community, who plans to search for the missing boy, to download the free app Map My Tracks to help them search for the toddler.

By 10 a.m. on Friday, HCSO announced that more than 500 volunteers showed up to help in the search and the agency indicated they did not need any additional people on Friday morning shortly before the child was found alive.