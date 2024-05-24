Sean Kingston, his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say

Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother committed more than a million dollars in fraud in recent months, documents released Friday allege.

According to arrest warrants released by the Browards County Sheriff’s Office, Kingston, 34, and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes.

The documents said they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

The two were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raided Kingston's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Turner was arrested in the raid, while Kingston was arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing.

FILE - Sean Kingston performs live at Mandala Beach for Spring Break on March 13, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)

Kingston, a rapper, is known for his No. 1 hit "Beautiful Girls," which was released in 2007. He also performed with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."

Kingston is being held at a California jail awaiting his return to Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.