School zone speed cameras paused in Osceola County for compliance review

Osceola County has temporarily halted enforcement of school zone speed camera violations after a disputed ticket prompted a review of the county’s 32-camera system.

A challenge filed by Lynx over a bus citation in Ocoee led officials to discover the cameras may not comply with state law, which requires the primary detection cameras to capture information only from within the school zone.

Osceola Sheriff Christopher Blackmon ordered the pause until state officials determine whether the cameras are properly placed.

"Sheriff Blackmon wanted to pause us verifying any more violations until somebody with the authoritative jurisdiction could tell us that yes, they're in the right place, or no, they're not and they need to be moved. So right now it's kind of in limbo," explained Captain Kim Montes of Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The cameras, installed by Verra Mobility, remain in place, but deputies have been assigned to monitor school zones in person.

"If a deputy stops you for speeding, the fine is higher and you get three points on your license. So we want everybody to do the right thing, slow down. That's why the cameras were put in place to begin with," Montes added.

Tickets already paid through the camera system will stand, but pending cases may be dismissed as the county awaits a judge’s decision.

A similar issue earlier this year in Palm Bay resulted in the city removing improperly placed cameras.