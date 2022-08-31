'Don't come to school': Social media threat prompts law enforcement presence at Olympia High

Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school.

A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 35 that the threat was not aimed at a particular school and they believe it is not credible. The sheriff's office did say that parents and students did the right thing in reporting the video and alerting the proper authorities.