School board chairman of Florida county proposes night school option for students

The School Board Chairman of Osceola County is proposing to have class both during the day and night, giving students flexibility in their schedule.

"The flex schedule would be basically a different shift," School Board Chairman Kelvin Soto said, as he wants a more flexible schedule for students who choose to participate. "You have a shift of students that begins in the morning and they leave early afternoon. And then you have a second shift of students that start in the early afternoon and get out in the evening."

Shanialie Torres says it’s nice to give students a choice, stating that "it’s good. You have the entire day to do things."

Soto believes some students may want to take college classes during the day or even work part-time. Pizza shop owner Modesto Jimenez says that he hires students to work and thinks the flex schedule would make it easier. He said that "it would be great, because if they could go to school and make their own schedule like to get what they want."

Even some parents like Anna Ganboa like it, stating that "I think it’s good because it gives the parents a choice. Usually, in the Latin countries, they have two options, you can go to school in the morning and in the afternoon."

Soto says some schools in Michigan and Ohio also have a flex schedule.

"We’ve got teachers that are interested and if you can figure something out, we’d like to be your test school," he added. School staff will start researching the idea."Yes, there will be costs, yes, there will be risks, but this is something we should explore because it could be very good for our community."

While Shainalie says while night school is a great option, it is not for her, as she said "I prefer the daytime so I can have the night free."

Soto says staff will be asking other districts with flex schedules how its working and then assess from there.

