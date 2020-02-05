Deputies: Deltona teen arrested for killing family dog, beating another because he 'was angry with his parents'

article

An 18-year-old Deltona man is in jail on animal cruelty charges after deputies say he admitted to killing one family dog and beating another.

Austin S. Ilardo was arrested Tuesday night. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to his home on Lehigh Drive around 10:00 p.m. after receiving a report that he had gone on a rampage.

"When deputies arrived, Ilardo told them he was angry with his parents and took his anger out on the Boston terrier, striking her several times with his hands and his shoe," the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say he then realized what he was doing was wrong and put the dog in the bathroom so he wouldn't hurt her anymore. However, after Ilardo called his father and told him what happened, deputies say he became angry again. That's when he reportedly struck and killed the family's toy poodle with a 15-inch wooden rod.

The Boston terrier did not appear to have any visible or apparent injuries.

Ilardo remains in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $6,000 bond.