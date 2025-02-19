Scam artist extradited after stealing elderly woman's life's savings, deputies say

The Brief Shania Baptiste, 25, was arrested for allegedly scamming an elderly Daytona Beach Shores woman out of $32,500 by convincing her she had won a fake sweepstakes. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood condemned Baptiste and her accomplices, stating they are part of a larger multi-state fraud ring targeting seniors. Deputies recovered $20,000 for the victim, but the remaining funds may take months or years to return, highlighting the county’s growing financial fraud problem.



A suspected fraudster was welcomed to Florida by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

What we know:

According to deputies, Shania Baptiste, 25, tricked an elderly woman in Daytona Beach Shores out of $32,500 in June 2024.

"Shania, I am sheriff Chitwood, and I want to let you know that we protect our seniors in this community," Chitwood said. "That's why you're here. I hope and pray there's a special place in hell for you and Nielson Brooks for what you did to an 85-year-old woman and stealing her life's savings. And I hope you enjoy your stay here. Welcome to Florida."

The sheriff said Baptiste convinced the victim the money was necessary to claim winnings from a bogus sweepstakes.

The other side:

Baptiste denied any involvement.

"I’m sorry for the crime that was committed, but it was not me," Baptiste said.

Deputies said she wasn't alone in the scheme. Neilson Brooks turned himself in on Saturday and bonded out 3 hours later, according to jail records and the sheriff.

Chitwood said Baptiste, Brooks and at least one other unnamed suspect are the tip of the iceberg in a multi-state fraud ring."If we track you down in the continental united states, your a** is coming back here and let everybody see what a scumbag you really are and the way you're dealing with the elderly in our communities," Chitwood said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to recover $20,000 to return to the victim. The rest of money, according to Chitwood, would likely be returned after a court case, but he said that may take months, even years, if it happens at all.

Chitwood said fraudsters from all over the world are targeting seniors in Volusia County. He said financial fraud has become one of the county's biggest problems.

Chitwood said once deputies are alerted to fraud, they chase the money first to seize it before it can't be traced anymore.

