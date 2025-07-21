Scaled-down Daytona Beach condo project resumes work on long-abandoned site

The Brief Construction resumes at a long-vacant Daytona Beach condo site, now scaled back to a one-story event space. The original 31-story plan was scrapped after years of delays and financial issues. City leaders hope phased redevelopment will gradually improve the beachside corridor.



Construction has resumed on a long-abandoned condominium project in Daytona Beach, but the once-ambitious development has been significantly scaled down.

What we know:

Construction has restarted at 500 North Atlantic Boulevard in Daytona Beach after years of inactivity.

Originally slated to become a 31-story luxury condominium, the development has been scaled down to a one-story retail and event space with a rooftop bar.

City officials and developers reached a new agreement to move the project forward in phases following long delays tied to financial setbacks.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether future additions — such as residential condo units — will move forward after this initial phase. No specific timeline or funding details have been publicly shared for potential vertical expansion.

The backstory:

The site had long been a symbol of halted progress along Daytona Beach's oceanfront. For years, the empty lot was marred by rusted piping and concrete remnants, drawing criticism from residents and city leaders.

What they're saying:

Previous efforts to revive the project stalled, mostly due to financial and permitting challenges.

"We have to do things over here on the beachside to improve it, but we can't do it all at one time," said Daytona Beach Commissioner Ken Strickland. "Just taking little bites and being successful with those little bites, I think is the way we're going in the right direction doing that."

What's next:

The goal is to complete the current phase of construction sometime next year. If successful, developers may consider adding limited condo units atop the new structure, though the original 31-story design is no longer expected to be revived.