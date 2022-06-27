Say 'Aloha' to the return of Universal Orlando Resort's Wantilan Luau

article

Universal Orlando Resort is saying ‘aloha’ to the return of the Wantilan Luau at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

The luau is a family-friendly festive celebration of Hawaiian culture. Guests can enjoy a variety of performances including dances, drum performances, and traditional chants. Guests can also experience the warrior fire dance from Samoa.

Fire Dancer at Universal Luau (via Universal Orlando Resort)

"We are delighted to offer this incredible event again to our resort guests, as well as Central Florida residents," said Managing Director Larry Beiderman. "Every luau is a party, and we are thrilled to have many guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and other special moments with us."

Alongside the performances, guests can expand their pallette with a Polynesian style buffet including a pit roasted pig, Ahi poke salad, mai-tais and pineapple macadamia tarts.

The Wantilan Luau will take place on Saturdays at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children ages 3-9.

For more information call 407-503-3200 or visit WantilanLuau.eventbrite.com.