Sarasota officer breaks window to rescue dog left in hot car

A Sarasota police officer broke a car window to rescue a distressed dog left inside the hot vehicle.

Police shared body camera footage of the incident on University Parkway this week, where the officer responded to a report about a dog locked inside a car that was turned off.

The video shows the officer peering into the vehicle, where he observed the pit bull panting and drooling in the heat.

WATCH: Cat jumps from burning building in Chicago – and survives

When an animal control officer arrived on the scene, she looked inside the car and said, "Oh my God, he's starting to go down. That's not good."

(Sarasota Police Dept.)

Police decided to break the back passenger-side window with a metal pole to free the dog.

Animal control then took the temperature from inside the car, where it registered 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

RELATED: ‘Match made in heaven’: Boy with prosthetic leg adopts dog with missing paw

"And that's with the door already open," the officer could be heard saying, indicating the temperature was likely even higher inside the car prior to the dog's rescue.

Police eventually tracked down the owner, who claimed he left the car running. Animal Services issued the man two citations.

Advertisement

"Always remember to look before you lock for pets, children and elderly loved ones," police wrote.