Watch live: Sarah Boone to be sentenced Monday, found guilty in 'suitcase murder' of her boyfriend

Sarah Boone is set to be sentenced Monday after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend back in October.

Court is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to prosecutors, Boone had zipped her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, 42, inside a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek, hitting him with a bat, and leaving overnight where he died from asphyxiation.

Prosecutors argued that Boone killed Torres with malicious intent and as an act of punishment.

The defense countered by claiming Boone was a victim of an abusive relationship with Torres and suffered from Battered Spouse Syndrome.

During the trial, jurors were shown videos of prior incidents involving Boone and Torres, where police were called over alleged violations of a no-contact order between the two.

The footage also marked one of the first instances where Torres’ perspective was presented.

The case centered on two videos recorded 11 minutes apart on Sarah Boone's cell phone, showing Jorge Torres trapped inside a zipped suitcase.

In the footage, Torres repeatedly called out Boone’s name and pleaded that he could not breathe.

"She’s just in shock," defense attorney James Owens said during an impromptu news conference outside the courthouse. "We’re obviously very disappointed. We did the best we could with the time we had to prepare. Sarah really liked the team, and we all got along."

State Attorney Andrew Bain expressed gratitude to the jury and praised the efforts of prosecutors and investigators.

"This was a horrific homicide. No one should have to endure such a struggle, fight for their life, and die alone, begging for their last breath inside a suitcase," Bain said. "Today, justice was served with the conviction of Sarah Boone."

Before the trial, Boone declined a plea deal that would have sentenced her to 15 years in prison for manslaughter.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

The verdict follows more than four years of legal battles, including multiple pretrial hearings during which Boone changed attorneys several times.

Below is a timeline of key events in the case.

Sarah Boone guilty of second-degree murder

The fate of Sarah Boone rested in the hands of a jury comprising six people – five women and one man – and eight alternate jurors.

Boone was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Torres. However, during a charging conference on Friday, both sides agreed to the potential of lesser charges, including manslaughter and culpable negligence. A jury also had the option of finding Boone not guilty of any charges.

The jury had to be unanimous in their decision. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, after less than two hours of deliberations, they found Boone guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jorge Torres.

Defense attorney James Owen said the prosecution presented strong evidence and that he respected the jury's decision. Responding to questions about whether it was Boone's decision not to take a plea deal before trial, he said his client wanted her day in court.

"She was convinced in her mind, obviously, that she didn't intend to kill Jorge and that this was just circumstance. Because they were both intoxicated, things happen that it was really just an unintentional act. I think she felt bad about any murder conviction or pleading to any type of murder that she was somehow criminally responsible for Jorge's death and I think that's where her mindset was."

