Santa Claus spotted kayaking off Florida coast ahead of busy Christmas holiday: 'Get some vitamin sea'

In preparation for his busiest day of the year, it seems like Santa Claus broke away from tradition and took to the blue waters off the coast of Florida instead.

A man in a full-fledged Santa costume was spotted kayaking off the coast of the Florida Keys on Saturday – and a drone photographer was there to capture the whole thing on video. You can watch the full video in the player above.

Photo: Daniel Eidsmoe via Storyful

Daniel Eidsmoe told Storyful he spotted jolly Old St. Nick cruising around a sandbar over the weekend.

VIRAL ON CHRISTMAS : Inflatable Christmas decoration comes to life to chase Florida delivery driver

"He must have been attempting to get some ‘vitamin sea’ before the big day," Eidsmoe said.