Sanford's historic Mayfair Country Club to get major facelift

The City of Sanford is planning big improvements at Mayfair Country Club, the city's only golf course.

Mayor Jeff Triplett said crews will tear down the buildings on the property, including the clubhouse, the cart barn, and the shop. All services will be housed in one single building, a job that will cost $1.5 million dollars. Mayor Triplett said the goal is to start construction in the next 90 days with a completion date of early next year.

Willie Miller has been an employee for years. He says he's watched the buildings go downhill over time.

"Well these buildings have been up since 1922," he said.

Mayor Triplett said the buildings have become a money pit, with the city spending $400,000 in repairs over the last two to three years.

"It's a continual maintenance nightmare," he said.

He hopes the new repairs mean the city will start making money to at least break even.

"If it can be self-sustaining. We're way ahead of the game," he said.

Miller said he's happy to see the clubhouse getting the same TLC as the course has in recent years.

"Let the buildings coincide with the greens. We got the best greens there is," he said.