Florida teen continues recovery after being shot in the head

Layla Bennett has no choice but to believe in miracles because she is one.

The Sanford, Florida, teenager continues to defy the odds after she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

"Because I was shot in the head - I should still be in the hospital," said Layla.

The 18-year-old was in the ICU for nearly a month and was intubated. She's had multiple surgeries.

Layla was one of two teens shot during a drive-by shooting off Scott Drive in April. The other teen was grazed. Layla was shot in the head. She says she remembers only moments from that night.

"I thought I was dead because I was so intubated."

The shooting was weeks before her birthday and weeks before her high school graduation. Layla's mom says doctors told her the odds were against her daughter.

"The next 24 to 48 hours were critical. That she would need a lot of prayers for this one," said Nikki Low.

At last check, Sanford Police were still investigating the shooting.

Layla's days were filled with physical therapy and speech therapy. She's working on word recall and gaining mobility on her right side. However, she started walking at home with her cane.

Her new nickname is "Warrior Princess." Her mom says she lives up to that name every day.

"Every little thing you take for granted is huge for her," said Low.

As for Layla's message to her shooter, she said, "I forgive," adding, "I will get justice."

The bullet is still lodged in Layla's head. Her mom says she has at least one more surgery in the next month. If surgeons can retrieve it, they will.

Low says that Layla will focus on therapy after the surgery and finish her last credits to get her diploma.

Layla says she's still interested in her dream of becoming a firefighter. The family continues to raise money for Layla's treatment. If you're interested in donating, visit here.