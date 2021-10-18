Sanford police search for woman who said she might harm herself

article

Sanford police need your help to find a missing woman.

Police say Toccara Wylie, 39, is possibly in the Orlando area.

Investigators said she made comments to her family and friends that she wanted to harm herself.

Officials say Wylie is driving a 2012 maroon Chrysler four-drive with Florida license plate JLH-Q19.

Anyone who might have seen the woman is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.