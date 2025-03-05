Sanford police officers under investigation after body cam video shows possible delay in hostage rescue

The Brief Sanford police officers were removed from duty after body camera footage surfaced showing a possible delay in aiding a hostage victim at a gas station. The footage, from a 2024 incident, was not officially released until it appeared on social media, prompting an investigation. The police chief vowed accountability, while the victim called for better community protection.



Sanford police officers were removed from duty after body camera footage surfaced showing a possible delay in aiding a hostage victim at a gas station.

Concerns raised over possible delayed response by officers

What we know:

Several Sanford police officers have been removed from patrol duties after body camera footage surfaced online, sparking an internal investigation.

The video, from a 2024 hostage situation at a RaceTrac gas station, shows officers confronting Randall Lawton, who allegedly attacked and held an employee hostage with a box cutter. However, concerns have been raised over a possible delay in officers assisting the victim before backup arrived.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including cuts to her throat and hands, and had some teeth pulled out by the suspect. Lawton has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the initial officers on the scene hesitated before intervening. Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith has stated that his office was not formally notified of the incident when it happened. The department has not disclosed whether disciplinary actions were previously considered or why the video was not publicly released until it surfaced on social media.

The backstory:

The hostage situation took place nine months ago at a gas station, where Lawton allegedly attacked an employee with a box cutter. Officers responded to the scene and eventually made an arrest, but body camera footage suggests a delay in their initial actions.

The footage was not officially released by the department but instead surfaced through a third party (posted on YouTube by user EWUBodycam), prompting renewed scrutiny.

What they're saying:

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith addressed the controversy.

"We hold our officers to a higher standard. This has come to our attention, and we will investigate and take appropriate action."

He also acknowledged that he had not seen the footage until it was posted online, saying, "A formal notification to my office regarding this incident did not occur."

The victim released a statement through her attorney, saying, "We are glad the Sanford Police is reviewing this matter to make sure there is accountability and better protection for the community in the future."

