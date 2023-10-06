Sanford man shot and killed after walking friend home, police say

article

A Sanford man was shot and killed shortly after walking his friend home, according to police.

Early Thursday morning, Joshua Alegarbes and some friends were hanging out outside before Alegarbes agreed to walk his friend home near 16th Street and Pear Avenue, a police report shows.

After heading inside, Alegarbes' friend came back outside because he heard a loud noise. He said he noticed the car door open and saw "two figures running toward 16th street," deputies said.

Giant, beefy bear caught on camera taking a lunch break inside a Sanford garage

He also saw Alegarbes on the ground struggling to breathe. Alegarbes was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Sanford police are asking anyone with information to contact them.