Sanford installs long-delayed repair part to curb foul odor from wastewater plant

The Brief Sanford has installed a long-delayed permanent replacement part at its North Water Reclamation Facility to address weeks of odor complaints. City officials say the new equipment should significantly improve the plant’s odor-control performance as operations stabilize. The city has pledged better communication and released a video showing the repair as part of its transparency efforts.



Sanford residents have endured weeks of a foul odor from a broken wastewater treatment plant odor-control system.

City officials say they have finally installed a critical replacement part meant to stop the persistent odor that has lingered for weeks around downtown Sanford.

Local perspective:

The City of Sanford says a long-awaited replacement component for its North Water Reclamation Facility has arrived and is now installed, marking what officials describe as a permanent fix to weeks of odor complaints from nearby neighborhoods.

The new equipment replaces a temporary system that had been in place as the manufacturer worked to expedite delivery and is expected to significantly improve the plant’s odor-mitigation performance.

City Manager Norton Bonaparte said the city recognizes the frustration residents have felt. "We take this issue seriously, and we are committed to learning from this experience," he said, adding that staff are strengthening internal processes, improving communication and taking steps to prevent similar disruptions.

Public Works and Utilities Director Brynt Johnson said the replacement part is central to the facility’s odor-control system and that residents should notice improvement as operations stabilize. To increase transparency, the city is releasing a behind-the-scenes video showing the installation process.

The odor issues came as crews separately worked to replace about 4,000 feet of wastewater pipeline after a major line failure, using septic trucks to divert sewage during the repairs.

City officials said they have taken several actions in recent weeks, including interim odor-reduction measures and frequent public updates through social media, the city website and an informational video podcast.

"The comfort and trust of our community remain top priorities," the city said.