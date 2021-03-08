Sanford Civic Center offering flexible COVID-10 vaccine hours

Seminole County is offering more flexible hours at one of its vaccination sites. The Sanford Civic Center will be open to administer the vaccine to those eligible through Thursday.

Two newly eligible groups to receive the coronavirus vaccine are K-12 school personnel (all ages) and sworn law enforcement officers (age 50 and older).

In an effort to make vaccinations easier to schedule for working individuals, Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health in Seminole are partnering to host an evening vaccination clinic at the Sanford Civic Center, between the hours of 2 p.m – 8 p.m., March 8 - 11, 2021.

Over 63,000 individuals in Seminole County had been vaccinated as of Monday.

Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health-Seminole personnel are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by phone to answer non-emergency questions related to COVID-19 at 407-665-0000.

