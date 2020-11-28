Expand / Collapse search

San Jose State-Boise State game canceled because of COVID issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The San Jose State Spartans scheduled game against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Broncos’ program.

"Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State football program, the Broncos are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 28, vs. San José State. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest," the Mountain West Conference announced Saturday morning.

There is no plan to reschedule the game. 