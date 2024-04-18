runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend features daughter, dad cast members who work together, run together

Disney enthusiasts are gearing up for the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at the Florida resort.

One family shares a deep-rooted connection to all things Disney, especially the runDisney events.

Kailey Deason, currently employed as a sports event coordinator for runDisney, has climbed the ranks within the Disney organization, starting from her days in the Disney College Program.

"It was just an excitement being part of the Disney family, that it's why not bring the actual family on with us just to keep continuing that Disney family experience that this company has built and bring my family with me," Deason shared enthusiastically.

Notably, Kailey's parents also contribute to the Disney magic as seasonal workers within the park. Deason expressed pride in working alongside her parents during these special events, such as the runDisney races, which have become a family tradition.

"My dad and I have run over ten half-marathons together, and we started with Disney running our half-marathon experience here," Deason said.

The family's commitment to Disney extends beyond work and races, as they coordinate family-themed costumes for these events.

"I'm going to be the dad character. She's going to be, what? A princess or what other character," Deason's father explained, as the two often planned themed costumes.

The Springtime Surprise Weekend festivities kick off on Friday at 5 a.m. with the Neverland 5K, followed by the 10K on Saturday and the 10-miler on Sunday.