Rubio to replace Burr as acting Senate Intelligence Committee chairman

article

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is taking over a powerful committee in Congress.

Republican leaders announced Monday that Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rubio will replace North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining his recent stock sales showed up at his home with a warrant to search his cellphone.

“I am grateful to Leader McConnell for his confidence in me to lead the Senate Intelligence Committee during Senator Burr’s absence from the Chairmanship,” Rubio said in a statement. “The Committee has long been one that conducts its work seriously, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Rubio was a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 who eventually endorsed President Donald Trump. He also worked with Democrats on the panel on its investigation into Russian election interference.