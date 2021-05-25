Royal Caribbean CEO says CDC has approved test sail for cruise line

The CEO of the Royal Caribbean Cruises said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a test sail in U.S. waters for the company, the first to do so in the industry.



"After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today’s approval of our simulated cruises is the latest promising step in our path to return to sailing in the U.S.," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We look forward to welcoming our crew, loyal guests and supporters from around the world this summer."

"To all our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters all over the world I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news! Boom! Onwards and upwards team!," CEO Michael Bayley wrote on Facebook.

The CDC will allow the company to operate its "Freedom of the Seas" ship for a simulated voyage from June 20 to June 22 with volunteer passengers, according to a letter posted by Bayley.



Per the agreement, the company must follow CDC guidelines when it comes to testing and quarantine of the crew and passengers. The company must also document any challenges in the health and safety protocols and how they were addressed.

The CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order states vaccines are not mandatory for test sailings. However, according to FOX Business, the company expects all passengers to be vaccinated.

According to the outlet, the CDC in April released new guidance on how cruise companies could safely resume sailings. The health agency said voyages could start up again by mid-summer if 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.



