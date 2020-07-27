Rooms To Go opening new 'state-of-the-art' showroom near Mall at Millenia

article

Furniture retailer Rooms To Go is opening a new showroom in Orlando next month.

The store, located at 4751 Vineland Road, near the Mall at Millenia, will have state-of-the-art technology, the company says, featuring graphic LED displays and full-length video walls.

The brand-new showroom is over 50,000 square feet and will be among the first to accommodate Rooms To Go furniture, Rooms To Go Kids, and Rooms To Go Patio, all in one building. The Rooms To Go Patio will be a first for the Orlando market.

“We are very excited to open our first ‘store of the future’ in Orlando across from the Mall at Millenia,” said Rooms To Go Founder and CEO Jeffrey Seaman. “Orlando is a very special place to us, as we opened our first two stores here back in 1991. We would like to thank all of our customers over the last 29 years for making Rooms To Go the company it is today. We look forward to seeing everyone at the new store!”

The Millenia store's grand opening is slated for August 7-9 and will include special offers for visitors and the opportunity to win prizes.

The Seffner, Florida-based Rooms To Go has more than 150 showrooms in ten different states throughout the Southeast and in Texas.