Roof collapses at Melbourne community center following torrential rain

The Brief No injuries were reported after the roof collapsed at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne, Florida. Heavy rain is believed to be the cause; a full damage assessment is pending. The facility is closed indefinitely as tropical weather continues to impact Florida.



Twenty people were reportedly inside a community center in Brevard County when the roof collapsed, a city spokesperson tells FOX 35 News.

What we know:

A roof collapsed Tuesday afternoon at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne, Florida, while approximately 20 people were inside. No injuries were reported, and all occupants safely evacuated.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The incident occurred during an open gym basketball session amid heavy rainfall in the area. City officials have since closed the facility and placed tarps over the structure to limit further water damage.

What we don't know:

The full extent of structural damage has not yet been determined. City officials say a comprehensive assessment is still needed to evaluate the building's integrity and whether any internal systems were affected. It also remains unclear how long the community center will remain closed.

The backstory:

The Joseph N. Davis Community Center is a multi-use facility that offers space for athletics, special events, and public programming. It serves as a hub for the surrounding neighborhood and is a frequent venue for city-run events. The facility is located at 2547 Bruce D. Buggs Street and is named after a respected local figure.

Big picture view:

The collapse comes as a surge of tropical moisture spreads across Florida, bringing downpours and unstable weather. Forecasters say the system could develop into a tropical depression once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Central and southern Florida have experienced repeated rounds of torrential rain, with localized flooding in vulnerable areas and weather-related disruptions becoming more common.

Timeline:

The roof collapsed during stormy weather on Tuesday afternoon. By evening, city officials had confirmed that the facility was evacuated and secured. The National Weather Service expects storms to continue shifting southward through the night.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

City spokesperson Cheryl Mall told FOX 35 News that "everyone evacuated the building safely" and that heavy rain is believed to have caused the damage.

"The Joseph N. Davis Community Center is closed until further notice due to weather damage," the City of Melbourne posted on social media. "We apologize for the inconvenience."