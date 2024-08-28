Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Lake Mary Little League World Series win: 'Made everybody in Florida proud'

Ahead of their celebratory parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and their parade and block party in downtown Lake Mary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made some remarks Wednesday on the Lake Mary Little League's 2024 World Series win.

Gov. DeSantis made the remarks ahead of a scheduled press conference at the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Winter Haven.

"Let me just say, I want to offer my congratulations to the Lake Mary Little League for winning the Little League World Series," Gov. DeSantis said, followed by applause and cheers from the people behind him and in the room with him.

"We've had very rich baseball -- little league, high school ranks, all the way through in Florida for a long time; they're the first Florida team to win the entire Little League World Series championship. So, we offer our congratulations to that. They made everybody in Florida proud."

The Lake Mary All-Stars defeated Texas on Saturday to win the U.S. Championship and advance to the World Series championship. It was a stunning comeback win. On Sunday, the All-Stars defeated Chinese Taipei, 2-1, in another comeback, extra innings win to take the title game.

Florida has played in the Little League World Series nine times, but this was the first time they've claimed the championship title.

