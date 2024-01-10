Rollins College long-standing first-ever woman president Rita Bornstein passes away

Watch FOX 35 live

Former long-standing president of Rollins College Rita Bornstein has died.

Dr. Bornstein, who became the 13th and first-ever woman president at Rollins College in 1990, was the first woman to hold the office. Dr. Bornstein oversaw Rollins’ most ambitious fundraising effort up to the end of her tenure in 2014.

She was able to secure $160.2 million and provide support for academic programs, scholarships, faculty, facilities, and the first endowment of a college presidency in the nation.

In a statement, current Rollins College President Grant Cornwell spoke about Dr. Bornstein's impressive tenure at the school.

"In 1990, she became president of Rollins College, the first woman to hold the office. Under Dr. Bornstein’s leadership, average SAT scores for entering students rose more than 65 points and Rollins’ place in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of "America’s Best Colleges" climbed from No. 6 regional university in the South to No. 1 in 2004. Innovation was encouraged and rewarded, with addition of studies such as sustainable development and the signature Rollins College Conference for first-year students. The College’s commitment to building strong communities was enhanced through programs of intellectual discourse, civic engagement, international study, and service learning."

During her tenure, the College’s endowment more than quintupled and the College established 16 new endowed chairs and added, expanded, or renovated 25 facilities.

A celebration for life will be held for Dr. Bornstein in the Knowles Memorial Chapel on the Rollins Campus. The school has not released a date or time yet for the event.