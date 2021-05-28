Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally this weekend in Central Florida

Thousands of motorcyclists are in Central Florida for the annual Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Ride for Freedom.

It normally occurs in Washington, D.C. but it is being held in Brevard County this year.

Motorcyclists are gathering to remember fallen veterans. The main festivities kick off tomorrow, followed by the big ride on Sunday.

On Friday evening, it was the "blessing of the bikes."

"Many people look at this weekend as a great time to pull out the hotdogs and hamburgers and celebrate. We think every day that we want to remember our missing in action," said Dr. Lance Armstrong, chairman of Rolling Thunder.

The event drew nearly two million people to the nation's capital in 2019.

