Rockledge man, 18, suspected of killing teen boy, police say

An 18-year-old man from Rockledge was arrested after a teen was shot and killed earlier this month.

The Rockledge Police Department accused Tauje Malik Jackson, 18, with homicide – negligent manslaughter with a firearm in connection to the death of a 16-year-old. The boy's name has not been released.

Tauje Malik Jackson, 18, is charged with negligent manslaughter with a firearm in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting on Nov. 8, 2025.

What we know:

The Rockledge Police Department responded to the report of a shooting of a teen boy around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

A woman, who reported the shooting, told officers the boy was shot in the chest and the shooter had left.

When asked if the boy was shot by someone or if he shot himself, the woman said someone else shot him, but it was an accident. She then told police the shooter still had the gun.

When police located the teen boy, he had a gunshot wound to his right upper chest and was unresponsive, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

The woman told police the 16 and 18-year-old were in a room alone when she heard a single gunshot. A medical examiner later ruled the boy's death a homicide.

Police: investigation connects Jackson to the crime

In a preliminary investigation, detectives found a black cell phone and silver shell casing in the bedroom. After interviewing witnesses, detectives determined only two people were in the room when the teen was shot. Five out of six witnesses identified Jackson as the person in the room with the teen. Two witnesses said Jackson was holding a black gun, while one witness said Jackson sent an Instagram message saying, "I'm sorry bro," right after the incident.

Surveillance video showed Jackson walking away from the scene, the affidavit said.

The police department said there's probable cause to show that Jackson willfully and intentionally entered the teen's room and shot him, then fled the scene. Police said this shows disregard for the boy's life.

What we don't know:

The affidavit did not say if the gun was located. No other suspects have been identified at this time.