Rockledge man accused of 3D-printing guns after calling police about stolen firearms

A convicted felon who reported stolen guns to police is now facing charges after officers discovered he was allegedly manufacturing 3D-printed weapons inside his home, authorities said.

What we know:

Rockledge police officers say 33-year-old Patrick Carman, a convicted felon, is facing multiple charges after officers discovered 3D-printed firearms and weapons-making equipment inside his home.

Carman himself had called police Tuesday night to report his guns stolen. When officers returned with a search warrant the next day, they said they found firearms, gun parts, ammunition and a 3D printer.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Carman was manufacturing guns for personal use or distribution. The whereabouts of the guns he originally reported stolen also remain unknown, raising concerns about additional untraceable firearms circulating in the community.

The backstory:

While federal law allows people to manufacture firearms for personal use, Carman is prohibited from owning any weapons due to prior convictions. Investigators say the discovery of unmarked, un-serialized guns underscores challenges with 3D-printed weapons that lack traditional tracking methods.

What they're saying:

Police said Carman, who is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, was arrested on multiple charges.

"It’s not illegal to make your own guns, but it is if you’re this guy," said Jamie Copenhaver, a former sheriff’s investigator. "There’s no identifying marks on that weapon. There’s no serial number unless he attached one, which I’m going to suggest he did not."

What you can do:

Authorities said the original guns Carman reported stolen have not been recovered, raising concerns about untraceable weapons in the community. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockledge Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and involves local and federal agencies.

