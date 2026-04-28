Rock 'n' Roller Coaster guitar repainted as Disney switches ride to Muppets

The Brief Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios is being revamped with a Muppets theme. The transformation of the attraction continues with the large guitar repainted with new colors. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open on May 26.



Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, the longtime attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios, is getting a Muppets makeover before it reopens this summer, and the transformation is starting to take shape.

The giant guitar in the courtyard area of the attraction has been repainted with a Muppet-fied, psychedelic color scheme.

The large guitar outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been repainted for the revamped attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Credit: Ashley Carter)

Beige-colored scrim that covered the guitar for weeks has been removed, revealing the new look.

The guitar, which was red for the Aerosmith version of the attraction, now features blue, purple and yellow colors.

The new colors are inspired by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the fictional band that's taking over for Aerosmith when the ride returns.

Disney is also repainting the coaster building in a gray color.

RELATED: Disney's Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opening date, song list

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's Muppet revamp

The ride, previously known as Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, closed in March to get a Muppets theme.

The new version will have an updated storyline with Scooter's uncle now the owner of the G-Force Records studio.

Visitors will also get to experience going on a very fast limousine, this one created by Muppets Labs, that will take them to an Electic Mayhem concert across town.

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Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

New rockin' songs and celebrity cameos

The ride will feature a playlist of five songs that will be performed by Electric Mayhem along with some big-name performers.

The song list includes "Song 2," "Born to Be Wild," "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" with Def Leppard, "Love Rollercoaster" with Jennifer Hudson and Questlove, and "Walking on Sunshine" with Kelly Clarkson.

Several celebrities will also have cameos in the attraction, including John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, Travis Barker and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open May 26.